MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday, the Magic City Discovery Center hosted a Quilt of Valor ceremony for veteran Rex Sisco.

According to a news release, Peace and Honor Quilts of Valor members presented the quilt made by kids at the discovery center.

Sisco is a retired Air Force Master Sergeant who served from December 1966 until September 1991, he was trained as a reciprocating aircraft mechanic, and then retrained to ICBM Minuteman Missiles maintenance.

He served in the Vietnam era and the Gulf War and continues to live in Minot.

A Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt that is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war, and the mission of The Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF) is to cover those service members or veterans with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

The quilt says thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.

Veterans and service members must be nominated to be awarded a quilt, and the the QOVF committee approves those nominations.

“We are all here because we are patriots, because we want to share the talents that we have with the people who are guarding our freedoms. Sometimes our quilts are given directly to a military veteran or service member, but our volunteers look forward to thanking veterans in person at ceremonies like this one today. We tell our veterans and service members, we put the fabric together, you guys are the threads. Nobody sees what you do, but you hold us together,” said the Peace and Honor Quilts of Valor Minot Program Chair, Lynn Heald.