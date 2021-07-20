McDowell Dam Recreation celebrates the 10th annual fun Day

Thanks to some good company and the weather cooperating, a lot of fun was had by kids and adults, alike.

The 10th Annual Fun Day at the McDowell Dam Recreation area, east of Bismarck brought plenty of families to the water, today.

The day gave families, and people just looking for a place to stay cool an opportunity to have some fun. The recreation area has lots of things to do like kayaking, paddle boating, and canoeing. Normally you can rent any of them for a small fee, but in honor of today’s event, they were all free.

“This is one really we’d like to offer; especially in the summer months when it’s hot. We have water access here and we like to highlight it,” said Spencer Aune, Bismarck Parks & Recreation supervisor.

They also have a nature trail for bikers to enjoy that goes around the entire dam.