(KXNET) — The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to watch for suspicious activity by a man and a woman driving around in a van, apparently looking for young children.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office July 25, the van was in Anamoose around 7:00 p.m., Monday. Reportedly, the man and woman in the vehicle stopped and tried to get a young boy to come over to them.

The youth refused and the couple fled the area after apparently being confronted by another person.

The driver was described as a white male in his late 40s-early 50s with dark hair and looking “scruffy.”

The woman was described as having blondish gray hair and wearing glasses.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office asks if you see similar suspicious activity to call authorities at 701-328-9925.

It’s a warning that goes beyond McHenry County — parents should remind their children never to approach a strange vehicle or strange people if called.