McKenzie County Ambulance Services gets 3 new ambulances

McKenzie County Ambulance Services has added some new wheels to its fleet.

Over the last few months, the paramedic service has received three new ambulances.

They are all up to date and equipped with better lighting, a more proficient 4-wheel drive and, thanks to community donations, extra equipment to go inside.

KX News spoke with the supervisor who says with such high demands in calls, getting the new rigs was a long time coming.

“It’s been a couple of years. Normally it’s just kind of one at a time, but this year we’ve put on so many miles on all of them that we kind of just replaced all of them,” Paramedic Supervisor Tana Hinricksen said.

Hinricksen says the new ambulances have already been out on a few calls.

