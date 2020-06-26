McKenzie County Commission declares fire emergency and burn ban

The McKenzie County Commission has declared a fire emergency and burn ban in the wake of extremely dry conditions throughout the county.

During a meeting Friday morning, the commission voted to impose a ban on the ignition of fireworks, garbage burning, camp fires, burning of farm or crop land and unnecessary off-road motorized travel when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Index is in the High, Very High or Extreme category or when a Red Flag Warning has been issued for McKenzie County.

Nearly all the counties in the western half of North Dakota have some type or burn ban or burn restrictions in place due to the dry conditions in most of the state, according to the state’s burn ban map.

The McKenzie County Commission also banned igniting fireworks in the county regardless of the Rangeland Fire Index, with the exception of Yellowstone Township and Sundheim Park.