Governor says businesses will be allowed to reopen this weekend; under new guidelines
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

McKenzie County COVID-19 Response Team keeping the community safe and informed

Local News

A group of organizations is teaming up in McKenzie County to be the main outlet of information on COVID-19.

Law enforcement, health care workers and faith-based leaders are some of the people making the McKenzie County COVID-19 response team. And with more than 10 groups being represented, they say they are more than equipped to complete their goal.

“Our ultimate goal is to protect the public health and safety of our residents and coordinate first responder services to our residents,” said Pat Bertagnolli, a member of the response team.

Throughout the week the community leaders brainstorm and fill each other in on happenings in the area. Bertagnolli says whether it’s how churches are doing with online services or how grocery stores are keeping workers safe, communication is key to getting through this pandemic.

“We got a call with one of the businesses today, and we just asked the manager of this pretty large organization how have you made such strides. And it was communication with his employees about setting clear expectations,” said Bertagnolli.

As the group pushes out information on how people in the area can stay safe, they also thought it would be beneficial to reward those who are spotted doing good.

“What that is, is a campaign to encourage people to practice good social distancing procedures and wearing their mask when coming in contact with people,” said Jesse Wellen, Assistant Chief of Watford City Police.

Different businesses in the area have donated to the campaign to reward the ‘masked heroes’ with gift cards or vouchers. Wellen says the campaign reinforces the main goal of the group — the betterment of the community.

Wellen added, “Whether they are doing their grocery run, or purchasing supplies that they would on a daily basis, we’re trying to enforce the positive aspect of that.”

The response team has also created a 24/7 call center for people to ask questions related to the coronavirus.

COVID Symptoms infographic

