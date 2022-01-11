McKenzie County Deputy injured in crash near Watford City

A McKenzie County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a car crash with a 40-year-old Grand Forks man on Highway 23 near Watford City early Tuesday at approximately 6:18 a.m. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred when the deputy tried to make a u-turn and failed to see the Grand Forks man and another vehicle behind him.

The Grand Forks man attempted to take evasive action and turned into the opposite lane and collided with the driver’s side door of the Highway Patrol vehicle. The other vehicle veered right and was not involved in the crash.

The deputy was taken to the McKenzie County Hospital in Watford City for non-life-threatening injuries. While the Grand Forks man was not injured.

Highway 23 was shut down for approximately 2 hours due to the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.