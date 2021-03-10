McKenzie County Emergency looking for storm spotters

As spring quickly approaches, McKenzie County Emergency is looking for storm spotters.

Karolin Jappe, the emergency manager, tells us volunteers would be in charge of working around the clock to identify severe storms, like tornados, and report them to the National Weather Service.

Jappe says those interested will be trained by professional meteorologists on how to identify and describe a storm.

She says spotters are important because they’re the eyes of our communities and help aid in the warning process.

“For an example, some places have very little reception, if anything, you’re lucky if you can go cellphone to cellphone talking. So if somebody in that area were to pick up on something or see something they could call it in right away so then if I did have to issue an emergency alert it would be so easy to do so,” Jappe said.

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.