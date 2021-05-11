McKenzie County Emergency Management holding active shooting preparedness courses

McKenzie County Emergency Management is preparing for something they hope no one has to ever encounter.

Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rough Rider Event Center in Watford City, you are invited to participate in a free, one-hour active shooter drill.

This is in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Participants will learn where to run, hide and/or how to fight back if needed.

The McKenzie County Emergency Manager tells KX News with the recent spike in active shootings across the country, this training is critical.

“I want to be prepared and I want people to be prepared and every time active shootings happen I always read somewhere in the fine print that no one knew what to do kind of thing. It can happen anywhere, any time, and you don’t know,” Karolin Jappe said.

