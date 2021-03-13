McKenzie County Emergency Management plans to hold preparedness fair

McKenzie County Emergency Management is looking for volunteers.

For the first time ever the emergency team will be hosting a preparedness fair.

It’s all about teaching the community how to put together emergency kits, how to be self-reliant, skills for basic survival, how to use a Ham Radio, and the list goes on.

The event’s date and location are still up in the air, but those involved say they’re looking for volunteers now who would be willing to help set up and manage the different stations

“I’m hoping to roll-off of the pandemic and put something together and get different communities agencies that want to be a part of it and do a public health and safety fair. My main goal is for our offices to show people how to become prepared because it’s not hard,” Karolin Jappe said.

For more information on how you can volunteer you can call 701.444.7483 or 704.444.7428.