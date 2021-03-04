McKenzie County Emergency Management urging well users to test water for saltwater disposal contamination

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The McKenzie County Emergency Management team is urging anyone in the community who uses a well to test their water.

KX News spoke to the department’s manager who says saltwater disposal from oilfield activity 30 years ago was detected in a local farmer’s well water.

She says there have not been any other detections, but the county has more than 800 miles of saltwater pipelines and if your water is not tested, it could lead to serious health issues.

“I look at the gentleman that had his well of 40 years for his cattle, you know, how long did it take before that got contaminated from that old old saltwater disposal? Now, mind you, that saltwater disposal was quite old and that technology has changed over the years, but just we just want to be safe,” Karolin Jappe said.

Jappe says you can contact the Emergency Management office for a free test or reach out to your local NDSU Extension Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Well Water

Legislature Discipline

Thursday, March 4th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Reintegration Plan

Excess Deaths

Breakthrough COVID Cases

Potholes: What causes them?

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

A warm and dry forecast through the weekend

USpire ND

NDC MAR 4

Shiloh Christian Signings

Century Girl's Basketball

Kenmare Girl's Basketball

Burlington Bullying

Dr. Seuss at MPL

Dr Wynne: Global Vaccinations

Rent Bridge Update

J&J On the way

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News