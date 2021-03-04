McKenzie County Emergency Management urging well users to test water for saltwater disposal contamination

The McKenzie County Emergency Management team is urging anyone in the community who uses a well to test their water.

KX News spoke to the department’s manager who says saltwater disposal from oilfield activity 30 years ago was detected in a local farmer’s well water.

She says there have not been any other detections, but the county has more than 800 miles of saltwater pipelines and if your water is not tested, it could lead to serious health issues.

“I look at the gentleman that had his well of 40 years for his cattle, you know, how long did it take before that got contaminated from that old old saltwater disposal? Now, mind you, that saltwater disposal was quite old and that technology has changed over the years, but just we just want to be safe,” Karolin Jappe said.

Jappe says you can contact the Emergency Management office for a free test or reach out to your local NDSU Extension Center.