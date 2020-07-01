McKenzie County Emergency Services adds tornado shelters to an area park

Two years after a deadly tornado ripped through Watford City, McKenzie County Emergency Services has ramped up its efforts to keep the community safe.

“It happened at 12:30 at night so 99% of the community didn’t know it happened,” said McKenzie County’s Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe.

Jappe explains the tragic event of 2018 that mentally scarred many.

“It was– it was scary,” Jappe said.

An EF2 tornado tore through an RV park southwest of Watford City, injuring more than two dozen people, displacing a couple hundred and taking the life a newborn.

“At that point, the RV parks were something that we really had to take a look at to having a place for those folks to go,” she said.

Through a pre-disaster mitigation grant this year, Watford Cities Tobacco Garden Resort and Marina RV Park was able to obtain two tornado shelters, something Jappe says is critical.

“In Watford City, we have a shelter at the Civic Center and people can go in there, but when you’re clear out at Tobacco Gardens it makes it a lot difficult or much more difficult to get into to town if you’re in the middle of a storm and storms and tornados can just pop out of the sky,” she said.

Each slab of concrete is 20,000 pounds, suitable to withstand an EF5 tornado, and can house around 50 people each.

“It’s kind of nice to know that this building is so sturdy and that there’s an element of safety here,” a camper said.

Jappe told KX News the emergency management crew has stepped it up in communication, too.

“This year FEMA has increased our emergency alert where I used to only be able to use only 90-characters, which that included spaces. Now, we can go up to 360-characters,” Jappe said.

This allows every alert to be detailed on where to seek shelter, what type of storm is coming and where you can look for further information– all important pieces when staying ahead of the storm.