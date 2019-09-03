McKenzie County Fatal Crash

A fatal crash happened around 2 o’clock this afternoon, 1 mile East of Tobacco Gardens.



According to the Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old man was traveling in a semi, pulling a tanker trailer, heading West on McKenzie County Road 2.

He failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road.

The semi overturned onto its top and the trailer, jackknifed.

The Alexander driver sustained fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities say the road surface was saturated and slippery from the recent rainfall.