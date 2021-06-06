McKenzie County First Responders to receive appreciation day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McKenzie County first responders are receiving some appreciation this week from the community.

This Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m., first responders and their families are invited to Kent Pelton Park for a day of fun.

The free event will kick off with a golf scramble followed by a dinner, and an award ceremony.

One of the organizers says this is their 17th year holding this event and it’s just a small token of thanks to those who risk their lives on the front lines.

“It’s a very positive thing and it’s good for morale and it’s good to have people gather around when they’re not out on a stressful situation,” Organizer Karolin Jappe said.

Jappe says anyone in the community is welcome to come and there is no pre-registration for this event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News