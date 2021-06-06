McKenzie County First Responders to receive appreciation day

McKenzie County first responders are receiving some appreciation this week from the community.

This Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m., first responders and their families are invited to Kent Pelton Park for a day of fun.

The free event will kick off with a golf scramble followed by a dinner, and an award ceremony.

One of the organizers says this is their 17th year holding this event and it’s just a small token of thanks to those who risk their lives on the front lines.

“It’s a very positive thing and it’s good for morale and it’s good to have people gather around when they’re not out on a stressful situation,” Organizer Karolin Jappe said.

Jappe says anyone in the community is welcome to come and there is no pre-registration for this event.