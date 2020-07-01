Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

McKenzie County Food Pantry making changes to safely serve the community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The pantry typically serves around 40 people but that number has crept up as the weeks go by.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, instead of each individual coming inside to choose what they want, like times before, premade boxes will be made and then handed out.

A volunteer tells KX News the idea is to keep everyone safe while still serving the community.

“We still give a lot of food when they come because I figured right now if we can help them out any way we can, that’s what we do,” McKenzie County Food Pantry Manager and volunteer Kay O’Connor said.

For times and locations: CLICK HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Ride Along with New K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ride Along with New K9"

Smokey the Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokey the Bear"

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hazen Astros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Astros Baseball"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on what's to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on what's to come"

Watford City Tornado Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Tornado Shelters"

Heartview New App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartview New App"

Corn Rootworm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corn Rootworm"

Isaak Motion Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Hearing"

How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness"

Bismarck Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Shooting"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Damage"

Meet Carrie Evans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Carrie Evans"

Main St Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Main St Mandan"

Debate over new state park resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over new state park resumes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss