McKenzie County Food Pantry making changes to safely serve the community

The pantry typically serves around 40 people but that number has crept up as the weeks go by.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, instead of each individual coming inside to choose what they want, like times before, premade boxes will be made and then handed out.

A volunteer tells KX News the idea is to keep everyone safe while still serving the community.

“We still give a lot of food when they come because I figured right now if we can help them out any way we can, that’s what we do,” McKenzie County Food Pantry Manager and volunteer Kay O’Connor said.

For times and locations: CLICK HERE