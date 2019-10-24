McKenzie County gets $35 million elementary school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The oil industry continues to draw more families to North Dakota. With that, the number of students continues to rise.

In 2009, the McKenzie County School District had 500 students, and now they have nearly four times that number standing at 1,900 students.

“I’ve seen both sides. You know, we had the decline up to about 2008, 2009. We were declining enrollment for many years at that point and when that time hit of course we started to rapidly increase,” said Dr. Steve Holen, Mckenzie County Schools superintendent.

In 2016, the school district built a $53 million high school, and now, a $35 million elementary school.

“It is roughly a 600 capacity elementary school. It’s going to mirror somewhat our current elementary school and it will be a K-5 configuration,” said Dr. Holen.

For the first time in history, the school district will have two elementary schools. But with over 1,000 students in kindergarten through fifth grade and only two 600 capacity schools, he said they could change history again.

“The idea was that we would be able to add elementary schools as needed now as most communities do, and we do have a site for a third elementary school if needed,” said Dr. Holen.

“As several other boom towns saw their communities dwindle after the bust, Watford City has simply continued to grow, attracting new teachers with it.”

“When I started in Watford we had three sections of third grade, we are now to seven. Four of those sections are in a marginal, with about 24 or 25 students,” said Sarah Luther, third-grade teacher at Watford City Intermediate School.

Luther, who moved to the area herself after the boom, said the new school is much welcomed.

“I’m excited for the students. It will be a better learning environment for them, to be in a school that is actually built for elementary,” said Luther.

According to the school enrollment projections, the school district will go from 1,900 students to over 3,000 by the 2028 school year, but Dr. Holen said they will continue to make room.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, October 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bowman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman"

Shiloh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh"

Central McLean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean"

Holocaust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holocaust"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

CPR

Thumbnail for the video titled "CPR"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 10-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 10-24-19"

Wallwork

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallwork"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-24-19"

Sage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sage"

ASTEP MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "ASTEP MSU"

ACLU encouraged by DOCR pretrial services reform efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACLU encouraged by DOCR pretrial services reform efforts"

Dickinson Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Soccer"

New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin"

Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retirement"

Managing Water Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Managing Water Supply"

Grant Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Co"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge