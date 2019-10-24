McKenzie County gets $35 million elementary school

The oil industry continues to draw more families to North Dakota. With that, the number of students continues to rise.

In 2009, the McKenzie County School District had 500 students, and now they have nearly four times that number standing at 1,900 students.

“I’ve seen both sides. You know, we had the decline up to about 2008, 2009. We were declining enrollment for many years at that point and when that time hit of course we started to rapidly increase,” said Dr. Steve Holen, Mckenzie County Schools superintendent.

In 2016, the school district built a $53 million high school, and now, a $35 million elementary school.

“It is roughly a 600 capacity elementary school. It’s going to mirror somewhat our current elementary school and it will be a K-5 configuration,” said Dr. Holen.

For the first time in history, the school district will have two elementary schools. But with over 1,000 students in kindergarten through fifth grade and only two 600 capacity schools, he said they could change history again.

“The idea was that we would be able to add elementary schools as needed now as most communities do, and we do have a site for a third elementary school if needed,” said Dr. Holen.

“As several other boom towns saw their communities dwindle after the bust, Watford City has simply continued to grow, attracting new teachers with it.”

“When I started in Watford we had three sections of third grade, we are now to seven. Four of those sections are in a marginal, with about 24 or 25 students,” said Sarah Luther, third-grade teacher at Watford City Intermediate School.

Luther, who moved to the area herself after the boom, said the new school is much welcomed.

“I’m excited for the students. It will be a better learning environment for them, to be in a school that is actually built for elementary,” said Luther.

According to the school enrollment projections, the school district will go from 1,900 students to over 3,000 by the 2028 school year, but Dr. Holen said they will continue to make room.