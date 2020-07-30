McKenzie County Healthcare Systems brings in first permanent pediatrician

As a way to build their family clinic, the hospital will now include its first permanent pediatric nurse.

Before, those who needed pediatric care had to travel far distances, or wait for a Sanford Health doctor who would periodically visit.

The new pediatrician is now available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be able to assess and treat patients.

“I am very grateful and appreciate all the support that I have here on the systems level and I so much here in terms of what I need to provide the best care,” pediatrician Dr. Marchenko said

Marchenko says they are currently taking both walk-ins and appointments.

