McKenzie County Healthcare Systems receives new iPads from local electric company

A Watford City hospital received a pretty generous donation to keep patients connected.

This week, McKenzie Electric Cooperative donated 22 iPads to McKenzie County Healthcare Systems.

The iPads will be used for long-term patients who would like to communicate with outside loved ones, and it’s another tool to keep kids entertained when they visit the hospital.

KX News spoke with a staff worker from the electric company, and he says this is just their way of supporting others during tough times.

“We chose the donation because during the time that we’re in right now we figured they could use it for facetime, social media, things like that, so, that’s kind of the background as to why we decided to donate those 22 iPads,” Member Service Coordinator Andrew Spratta said.

Hospital staff has taken these last few days to wipe down each iPad so that it’s ready to be used in the coming days.