McKenzie County Healthcare Systems Urgent Care branches off to new location

The McKenzie County Healthcare Systems Urgent Care is now under a new roof.

Over the last several years, the urgent care was inside the ER department at the hospital, but now it’s located in the former clinic space on 525 North Main Street in Watford City.

The same medical services are still being offered.

One staff member tells us the decision to move was partly due to creating more room to get patients in and out quicker, as well as to create a location away from the hospital for COVID testing.

“It’s growth for us expanding into what’s basically a new location and we’re able to accommodate the communities need for COVID testing at the same time so it’s a great experience for us and we hope it’s positive for the community,” Chief Administrative Officer Michael Curtis said.

Curtis says they’re open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week with COVID drive up testings from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekday mornings.