Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

McKenzie County Healthcare Systems Urgent Care branches off to new location

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The McKenzie County Healthcare Systems Urgent Care is now under a new roof.

Over the last several years, the urgent care was inside the ER department at the hospital, but now it’s located in the former clinic space on 525 North Main Street in Watford City.

The same medical services are still being offered.

One staff member tells us the decision to move was partly due to creating more room to get patients in and out quicker, as well as to create a location away from the hospital for COVID testing.

“It’s growth for us expanding into what’s basically a new location and we’re able to accommodate the communities need for COVID testing at the same time so it’s a great experience for us and we hope it’s positive for the community,” Chief Administrative Officer Michael Curtis said.

Curtis says they’re open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week with COVID drive up testings from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekday mornings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, August 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

YHF

Air-Cooled Performance

Watford City Urgent Care

Donate Life Fundraiser

India Clay Oven

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/28

Foster Care Money

Clear Sky Addition

Photographer Retiring

DOCR Director

Mailbox or Ballotbox

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

Drive Thru Flu Shots

Art Gallery

Ad Campaign

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

Prepare for a weekend temperature roller coaster

FURRY FRIDAY AUG 28

NDC AUG 28

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss