McKenzie County medical facilities prepared for a possible COVID-19 spike

As the cases of coronavirus grow, North Dakota medical facilities are trying to stay ahead of the curve. We visited Watford City to see how they are staying prepared and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Internally what we’re doing is kind of preparing our staff and community,” said Sam Perry, director of operations for McKenzie County Healthcare Systems.

With only 10 cases of COVID-19 currently in McKenzie County, things are fairly quiet, but he says they are prepared for the worse.

“Across every department, we are cross-training everyone nurses in our clinic for example, to the ER floor, to the med surge floor. Training on ventilator management, medication pushes, really all the above to make sure our staff if comfortable,” added Perry.

Like many other medical facilities, the hospital has closed its doors for day-to-day patients but has implemented telehealth services and other resources for residents.

He added, “We’ve seen a large increase in people just wanting to know about their health, which is excellent.”

Perry says another reason for the low number of cases is because businesses are stepping in and making sure their workers are following protocols put into place.

“Large man camps that are held by some of these oil companies have put in great protocols to make sure they can limit the spread of those diseases.”

The hospital also works hand-in-hand with other medical organizations in the area including Anova Health, the primary testing site for COVID-19.

“On a daily basis, we’ve been running a lot of COVID testing, anywhere from one up to 15 a day,” said registered nurse Trista Nicholson.

Both medical professionals say they hope numbers continue to stay low, but if not they are prepared. With more than 200 people tested for the virus, the registered nurse says when the pandemic first started, they were short on testing, but since, have more than enough.

