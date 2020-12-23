McKenzie County Planning and Zoning, County Commissioners waive $1,400 builders fee for new homes

The McKenzie County Planning and Zoning Department has made the home building process a little cheaper.
County Commissioners recently approved to waive the county’s $1,400 builders fee to obtain a permit.
The Planning and Zoning director told KX News that a mix between people being upset about increased fees and the fee itself not generating enough revenue for the county played a role in eliminating it, but he says the most important factor was safety.
“People were thinking well golly, I don’t want to spend $1,400 so I’m just going to build this thing myself and we’d find out after the fact and now here’s a new house that didn’t get a builder’s permit and now we don’t know if it’s safe or not,” Curt Huus said.
Huus says permits are still required, and some fees do still apply.
He says he encourages anybody with question or concerns to reach out to their office directly.