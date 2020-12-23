McKenzie County Planning and Zoning, County Commissioners waive $1,400 builders fee for new homes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The McKenzie County Planning and Zoning Department has made the home building process a little cheaper.

County Commissioners recently approved to waive the county’s $1,400 builders fee to obtain a permit.

The Planning and Zoning director told KX News that a mix between people being upset about increased fees and the fee itself not generating enough revenue for the county played a role in eliminating it, but he says the most important factor was safety.

“People were thinking well golly, I don’t want to spend $1,400 so I’m just going to build this thing myself and we’d find out after the fact and now here’s a new house that didn’t get a builder’s permit and now we don’t know if it’s safe or not,” Curt Huus said.

Huus says permits are still required, and some fees do still apply.

He says he encourages anybody with question or concerns to reach out to their office directly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Building Fee Waived

The wind chill explained

Wednesday's Forecast: Relaxing wind and frigid temperatures

sacred pipe resource center

NDC DEC 23

WDA Wrestling

WDA Swimming

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Bottineau Caroling

Special wishes 4

Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Fed. Flood Money

ATW: Class A Basketball Preview

ATW: Class B Basketball Preview

ATW: Rapid Testing in Sports

ATW: Injury Rehab for High School Athletes

Velva Girl's Basketball

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories