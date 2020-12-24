McKenzie County woman using wheat berry-filled mason jars to encourage ‘preparedness’

A McKenzie County woman is teaching people a thing or two about being prepared — by using mason jars.

Over the last few days, Karolin Jappe, the county’s emergency manager, has been handing out free jars filled with wheat berry.

On each jar is a note, listing ways you can prepare the berries for quick meals, as well as other tips on survival.

She says her goal is to teach people various ways to survive in unexpected circumstances.

“It’s very important that everyone become prepared. Everyone has different levels of preparedness, but the one thing that I really preach is — it used to be a three-day preparedness to have food storage, I really tell people it’s more important to have about a week’s worth,” Jappe said.

Jappe says she’s made over 30 of the filled jars so far, with plans to make even more.

To receive a jar, you can contact Jappe at 701-580-6936.