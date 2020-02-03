McKenzie County’s drone project to evaluate roads after rain

(AP) — Officials in McKenzie County are turning to drones to make better decisions about when to restrict traffic on the region’s gravel roads in the heart of North Dakota’s oil patch.

Pilots from ISight RVP Services will fly drones over the county’s roads after rainy weather beginning this spring. The aircraft’s cameras will pick up images of the road conditions.

The project’s supporters say it should make closure decisions more strategic.

The Grand Forks-based company plans to establish an office in Watford City with two pilots and two assistants who will begin using the drones in May.