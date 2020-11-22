McKenzie Electric partnering with Dunn County Child Protective Services to hold giving tree

McKenzie Electric in Watford City is looking to help a few families out this Christmas.

For the 5th consecutive year, the electric company has teamed up with Dunn County Child Protective Services to hold a giving tree.

Community members are urged to donate items like books, lego sets, and arts and crafts projects.

One member of the company tells us the plan is to send things off by the first week of December

“Everybody loves Christmas, I mean sure there’s some Grinches out there, but I think for the most part everybody likes to use that giving touch in their heart to make kids smile and share the love.” Member Services Coordinator Andrew Spratta said.

Unlike previous years, items must be dropped off in a drop bucket at the front door of McKenzie Electric, during regular business hours.