The McLean County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon is reporting via social media that it is having problems with the 9-1-1 system for that area.

The sheriff’s office is advising county residents to call 701-462-8103 for any emergency situations.

The office reports it is “in the process of fixing the situation,” and will advise the public once the 9-1-1 system is back and operating.

The 9-1-1 system in Minot is also experiencing problems, particularly on cellphones.