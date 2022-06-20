WASHBURN, N.D. (KXNET) — McLean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Taz has died unexpectedly, shortly after his retirement.

Taz started his career on May 4, 2016, with Detective Brad Nielsen, according to a Facebook post last week from the sheriff’s office.

The pair worked side by side on patrol until Taz retired on June 5 this year.









Courtesy: McLean County Sheriff’s Office

“We’d like to thank Taz for his loyal service to the citizens of McLean County and the many narcotic and apprehension incidents he was involved with,” the post said.

Taz spent his days not just at work, but relaxing at home with family and spending off days at the lake.

“You will be missed Taz!” the post said.