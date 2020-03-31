McLean County Sheriff’s Office preventing spread of COVID-19 inside jail

“It’s business as usual.”

Sgt. Anna Six with the McLean County Sheriffs Office says they are working around the clock to protect people in the county, and that also means inmates housed at the jail.

“We go through those questions, so if there are any questions or concerns and depending on what their charges are or why they are brought in, they will be put into isolation,” said Sgt. Six.

Just like someone who is being processed, I to had to go through a series of questions about my travel history, and even have my temperature checked…all necessary to stop the spread.

She added, “We do not want to spread it to the rest of them.”

Workers at the jail are being asked to stay home if they aren’t feeling well, and they are also changing the way they do things at home to prevent bringing the virus to work with them, or vice versa.

“After our days at work, and on our days off, it consists of cleaning my uniform, more than usual,” said Correctional Officer Jeff Turning Heart.

As far as not being able to send inmates to the state pen, Sheriff JR Kerzmann says nothing has really changed.

“Before when all this went into effect, if the state pen didn’t have beds or if they were low on space, we would still hold that prisoner in McLean County until the bed became available. Sometimes it would be a week, two weeks,” said McLean County Sheriff Kerzmann.

With different government offices closed, the judicial system hasn’t changed either. People who are booked into the jail still have to see a judge to be sentenced, but the way they do it is a little different.

Kerzmann added, “Being able to go on through video, with the judges in Bismarck, into the jail where our inmates aren’t being in contact, where the judges aren’t being exposed, other court personnel, etc.”

Sheriff Kerzmann says he doesn’t see any overflow issues happening in the future. Right now, they are working on keeping inmates and workers safe.

Inmates at the jail are also provided with cleaning products to sanitize their cells and different areas they use daily.

