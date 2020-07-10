Live Now
McLean County Sheriff’s Office retired K-9 Jack passes away

Local News

After retiring from serving McLean County from 2010-2017, K-9 Jack passed away on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

Jack’s handler was Cpl. Cody Meadows. The team was certified in narcotics, tracking and evidence location. After his retirement, Jack became a member of the Meadows family.

“We salute you, Jack. You served with honor and distinction,” the post read. “Please join us in keeping the Meadows family in our thoughts and prayers. Rest well Jack—-we are sure Lika, Max and Gunner were waiting for on the other side after you crossed the rainbow bridge. 💙💙❤️❤️💙💙

