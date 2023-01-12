BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, owners announced they’re closing Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse for good. The bar on 3rd street had been operating for nearly 30 years.

And McQuade Distributing had been a major partner with the club, not just supplying the drinks, but using the bar as a host site for several big events including the kickoff to the McQuade Softball Tournament every June.

“And you could talk to any of the players who’ve come to town for the last 10, 20, 30 years. That’s where a lot of people go to meet,” Heather Nelsen with McQuade Distributing said. “And crazy enough, people have met their spouses there, they’ve met their best friends there. We are kind of wondering what will happen. Obviously, the tournament will still go on, but where will be the meeting place for a lot of those teams who like to gather and the bands?”

So far, owners say they intend to sell the bar as well as auction off everything that’s inside the building.