McQuade’s Softball Tournament A Home Run To Local Economy

Bismarck – Over 460 softball teams from across the country and Canada will descend on the Bismarck/Mandan area this weekend— for the 44th annual McQuades Softball Tournament.

Tournament officials say a handful of games will get underway Friday night with the full tournament starting Saturday morning at 7:30, sharp.

There’s also plenty of family friendly activities for the over 15-thousand fans expected to attend the event.

And all those fans mean– lots of cash being spent across the area.

We spoke with the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of commerce and they tell us– all the out of town guests equal a big win for the region.

“And you assume a portion of them are from outside Bismarck-Mandan or the state, then we also have to assume that for every meal their more than likely to eat out, and they’re staying in a hotel room because they don’t have family here. And all of that adds up to economic activity, for bars, for restaurants for hotels for stores, for Bismarck-Mandan in General, it’s a great thing,” said Brian Ritter, the President of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber Of Commerce.

The Tournament has raised over a million and a half dollars for local charities over it’s 44 year run.