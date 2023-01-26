WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — McVay Elementary School principal Jeremy Mehlhoff has been placed on administrative leave following multiple allegations against him.

According to Williston School Superintendant Richard Faidley, this is an ongoing investigation being conducted by Assistant Superintendent Kevin Klassen, and hopes this will be completed as soon as possible.

Faidley stated that he was unable to comment on the specifics of the allegations at this time.

This is an ongoing story and KX News will provide updates as new information comes in.