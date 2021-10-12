MDU rates expected to increase this winter season

Montana Dakota Utility customers will see an increase in their heating bills this winter season.

MDU Spokesperson Mark Hanson predicts $170 more in cost over a five-month span, but it all depends on the weather.

He also said prices in natural gas have increased nationwide.

Liquified natural gas exports and the increased demand are some of the reasons.

Pipelines running out of capacity to move gas is also another contributing factor.

“All of our customers, some use less, some more; bigger homes. It’s based on average temperatures through the winter, you take what would be a 30-year average, this is what they would say,” Hanson said.

Hanson said there hasn’t been a heating increase since 2016.