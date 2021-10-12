MDU rates expected to increase this winter season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Montana Dakota Utility customers will see an increase in their heating bills this winter season.

MDU Spokesperson Mark Hanson predicts $170 more in cost over a five-month span, but it all depends on the weather.

He also said prices in natural gas have increased nationwide.

Liquified natural gas exports and the increased demand are some of the reasons.

Pipelines running out of capacity to move gas is also another contributing factor.

“All of our customers, some use less, some more; bigger homes. It’s based on average temperatures through the winter, you take what would be a 30-year average, this is what they would say,” Hanson said.

Hanson said there hasn’t been a heating increase since 2016.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories