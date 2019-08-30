Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

MDU wants PSC to say OK to planned gas-powered generator north of Mandan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MDU Logo_1548845540129.png.jpg

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Montana-Dakota Utilities has asked state regulators to consider its plan to build a second natural gas-fired power generator in North Dakota.

The utility company filed an application Thursday with the Public Service Commission seeking a determination that the proposed project north of Mandan is reasonable and prudent.

The utility isn’t required to obtain such a determination, Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said. But if it doesn’t, the company will have to defend the turbine’s projected $73 million cost before the commission.

“This new facility will add to our generation portfolio and provide our customers with a cost-effective capacity resource for many years into the future,” MDU President and CEO Nicole Kivisto said in a statement.

Construction is slated to begin in 2022 and finish in early 2023.

The company announced in February that it would close some of its coal facilities. Building the new gas unit while retiring the coal facilities will allow the utility to avoid a lengthy interconnection process with the region’s grid operator, said MDU spokesman Mark Hanson.

The new 88-megawatts generator would run only when the demand for electricity across the grid is high. Such a turbine can fire up within 20 minutes, Hanson added.

The company expects the cost of adding the new turbine and purchasing power off the market to be half of what it would cost to continue operating the two coal power stations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Best Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Museum"

Survivorship Lifestyle Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Survivorship Lifestyle Program"

Cancer Nutrition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Nutrition"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 8-30-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-30-19"

Century defeats Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century defeats Minot"

Boys HS Tennis 8.29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis 8.29"

Bridge Repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Repairs"

Williston Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Business"

Williston Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Enrollment"

Podcast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Podcast"

Bismarck High Co-head coaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Co-head coaches"

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Dickinson State football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State football"

Stark County Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark County Changes"

Voting Machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Voting Machines"

Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Palmer Amaranth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palmer Amaranth"
More Video

Don't Miss