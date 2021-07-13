MDU warns customers of money scam

Montana-Dakota Utilities is warning customers to watch out for texts from scammers telling them they can receive $500.

The phony message says customers may be eligible for $500 if they or a family member receive benefits from social service programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Temporary Assitance For Needy Families (TANF).

The text includes a link to apply for the money, which goes to a Google form requesting either a selfie or a picture of your ID. Once submitted, the scammers then tell the victim that he or she has been approved for a direct deposit and instruct the victim to provide bank routing and account information.

If you receive this text or any suspicious communication regarding or the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), do not send any of your personal information.

For more details on this scam, check out the Montana-Dakota Utilities website.