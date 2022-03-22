The Meals on Wheels program has been serving meals to seniors since 1972, and this year they’re celebrating 50 years.

The Minot Commission on Aging’s program turns 50 next year as well, and the number of seniors taking advantage keeps increasing.

The executive director says over 300 meals are prepared and delivered daily on the local level, and another 200 meals are delivered in rural communities.

“In February, we had an increase of 30 individuals wanting meals on wheels program starting,” said Roger Reich. “So it seems to grow all the time.”

Reich says although there is a good number of volunteers, there is always room for more.

You can register to be a volunteer in many areas including Minot, Bismarck, Williston, and more.