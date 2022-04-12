With travel advisories beginning to set in, one organization is taking extra measures to keep its volunteers safe and its participants fed.

The Minot Commission on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program has been feeding seniors for nearly 50 years.

With travel expected to be nearly impossible on Wednesday, frozen meals are now prepared to be delivered in addition to the daily hot meals that are provided.

Tuesday is the last day that volunteers are taking those meals out this week.

“We’ve been planning ahead,” said Roger Reich, the executive director. “Staff has taken out about 220 frozen meals yesterday and then we’ll do that again today. [We’ll] take out another 220 frozen meals so that the seniors will have those meals through the snowstorm.”

The Minot Commission on Aging will be closed from Wednesday, April 12 through Monday the 18.

They will reopen on Tuesday the 19 at 7 a.m.