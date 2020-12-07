Coronavirus
MEAP created to assist first responders, frontline healthcare workers with COVID expenses

It’s called MEAP, or Medical Expense Assistance Program.

And it’s designed to help first responders and other frontline healthcare workers deal with expenses due to COVID-19. For instance, if they contract the virus.

The North Dakota Legislative Budget Section reallocated federal CARES Act dollars to provide this medical expense assistance.

The application process for the program is scheduled to open Wednesday.

The state of North Dakota is required by federal regulations to spend the dollars by the end of 2020.

Contact MEAP Hotline at meap@nd.gov or 701-328-6004 with questions.

