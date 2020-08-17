Measure 3 debate continues ahead of state Supreme Court arguments

As Monday marks 131 years since the North Dakota Constitution was completed, efforts to amend it are still hotly debated. This Thursday, the election-altering ballot measure is headed to the state Supreme Court.

Conservative group Brighter Future Alliance is suing Secretary of State Al Jaeger over Measure 3.

“They broke the law when they did their signature gathering,” said Lacee Anderson, Legal Spokesperson for Brighter Future Alliance.

The group claims that North Dakota Voters First, which is sponsoring the measure, used deceptive tactics when gaining signatures, and didn’t include the text.

“You must include that statutory language with a petition when you’re getting your signatures, and in this case they did not do that,” Anderson said.

North Dakota Voters First says they did.

“Yes, if they chose, the text was there, and they could read over the whole thing,” Senior Campaign Advisor Amy Jacobson said.

If the measure stays on the ballot and is passed, it would create open primaries, ranked-choice voting and changes in redistricting authority.

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken opposes it.

“Opening up the primary and doing it like California does where it’s the top three candidates make it to the ballot — no. That doesn’t help the democratic process at all,” Bakken said.

Opponents also say the measure’s funding is suspect. Campaign finance records show a recent $600,000 contribution from a Texas-based advocacy group, Action Now Initiative LLC, which funds redistricting measures nationwide.

“Outside forces can dictate what we do in our own state relatively cheaply,” Bakken said.

While the measure has its opponents, supports say it would give voters more voice, especially when it comes to redistricting, which is currently done by the legislature.

“I would say North Dakota is gerrymandered,” said Nicole Donaghy, Treasurer of North Dakota Voters First.

Nicole Donaghy says giving redistricting authority to the ethics commission would address gerrymandering, or the drawing of legislative district lines to favor one party over another.

In North Dakota, where Native Americans make up a majority population in just one district, supporters say the measure would give them more voting power.



“I know that in particular, Native American groups have their votes diluted in some of the districts,” said Princeton Gerrymandering Project’s Legal Analyst Aaron Barden.

Barden says the measure would be good for underrepresented groups — and he adds that outside funding is pretty normal.

“Even if it’s funded by an out-of-state-organization, which is pretty common in initiative movements, the fact that it has such a substantial amount of support from within North Dakota kind of mitigates some concern,” Barden said.

To Fargo Representative Ruth Buffalo, the first and only Democratic Native American woman in the state house, she says she’s not sure the measure would fix everything, but thinks something needs to be done.

“I think that’s a question we should be having — I mean why not have Indian reservations as legislative districts?” Buffalo questioned.

The state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments 3 p.m. this Thursday.

