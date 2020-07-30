Meat prices drop after uptick at beginning of the pandemic

When the pandemic first hit, it caused meat processing plants to close, and meat prices soared due to the high demand. Well, now, things have changed.

Recently, President Donald Trump signed an order for meat processing plants to stay open. With those plants back up and running, shoppers are seeing a drop in prices at the stores. One person we spoke with says they hope things stay this way, especially with the uptick in case numbers.

“I’m hoping we can keep these processing plants and packing plants open so we don’t have to raise the price so much. We are trying to make it to the point where we don’t want to price gouge or people to think we are, but we want to try and stay open and make it through as well,” said Scott Wald, owner of Valley Custom Meats.

Wald says the average price for a pound of ground beef is now about $5. At its highest, it was close to $8.