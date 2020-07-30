Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Meat prices drop after uptick at beginning of the pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When the pandemic first hit, it caused meat processing plants to close, and meat prices soared due to the high demand. Well, now, things have changed.

Recently, President Donald Trump signed an order for meat processing plants to stay open. With those plants back up and running, shoppers are seeing a drop in prices at the stores. One person we spoke with says they hope things stay this way, especially with the uptick in case numbers.

“I’m hoping we can keep these processing plants and packing plants open so we don’t have to raise the price so much. We are trying to make it to the point where we don’t want to price gouge or people to think we are, but we want to try and stay open and make it through as well,” said Scott Wald, owner of Valley Custom Meats.

Wald says the average price for a pound of ground beef is now about $5. At its highest, it was close to $8.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Nedrose Plan

MPS Results In

YHF

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7-30

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 7-30-20

Robert One Minute 7-30

NDC JULY 30

Babe Ruth Baseball

Golf Talk

Plans for Universities

Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Watford City New Pediatrician

Dr. Wynne: Problems After Covid-19

Butterhorn Helps Noodle Zip

DJGA Golf

District Three Tournament

WDA Sports Update

Lt. Retires MPD

Art from the Heart

Sanford Antibody Tests

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss