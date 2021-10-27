Meat processing plant business booming in New Salem

Alleged price manipulation in the meat packaging industry has frustrated ranchers across the state, leaving some to take matters into their own hands. Weston Dvorak and Ben Murphy are two that did just that.

Along with four other North Dakota ranchers, they purchased a meat processing plant in New Salem shortly before the pandemic, now called 6 in 1 Meats.

They processed their first animal through the facility on Feb. 1 of last year, and while COVID slowed business down across the country, business picked up for 6 in 1 Meats.

The facility went from processing eight head a week to now processing 12, and the owners say that helps keep more ranchers in business.

The product is not only available to those that bring in the cattle.

“All the product that comes through that facility can be sold to the general public. It doesn’t have to be consumed by the person bringing the product there,” said Dvorak.

The business ships USDA-approved beef products, raised in the state, as far away as Alaska.

Although they have all of their own resources, shipping the products around the country brings some challenges.

“Because we’re not a large packer, we’re not one of the large retail Omaha steak type companies, we have to pay a premium for shipping to where they get the break on that,” said Murphy.

The idea behind the new plant is for farmers to be the big winners instead of big meat processors.