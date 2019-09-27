Medal of Honor recipient receives new home

He made national headlines when then-President Barrack Obama awarded Romesha with the Medal of Honor.

He’s a familiar name…Army Staff Sargeant Clinton Romesha.



And two organizations were able to to give back to this deserving hero who calls Minot Home.

Medal of Honor recipient Romesha and his family walked inside their new home for the first time.

Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation partnered together to give them a mortgage-free house.

Romesha received the medal of honor in 2013 for his actions during the Battle of Kamdesh while deployed to Afghanistan, where 300 Taliban insurgents attacked the base he was at.

Romesha and his comrades fought for 12 hours against 300 Taliban insurgents. Eight U.S. soldiers didn’t make it home.

“Those eight men gave up more than was ever required of me and made sure I was even able to come home,” said Romesha.

He moved to Minot in 2011 and said this is the first place that’s really felt like home.

“A home for me has always been to find something more than just these four walls and a roof,” Romesha said. “It’s where you watch your kids grow up and make memories.”

And this isn’t just exciting for Romesha, but for others too.

“Well, North Dakota is always going to be special for us. And, one of the reasons is it’s because it’s the 50th state that we’ve now awarded,” said Executive Director of Military Warriors Support Foundation Ken Eakes

The Military Warriors Support Foundation has awarded almost 1,000 homes to military veterans.

Wells Fargo has given out 390 homes in all 50 states, and this is the third one in North Dakota.

Romesha applied for the mortgage-free home and found out three months ago he was selected. After walking through it, he already had a few ideas for what to do next but needs a little help deciding where to start.

“Getting the kids in and getting their ideas on what should be our first kind of projects we tackle on and really seeing what they’re wanting to lean toward on. What do we do first? Do we paint something? Do we install a jungle gym in the backyard? And getting their input,” said Romesha.