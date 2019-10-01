Media exec Edward O’Keefe named Roosevelt library CEO

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The proposed presidential library for Theodore Roosevelt in western North Dakota now has a CEO.

The board of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum voted Tuesday to appoint Edward F. O’Keefe to lead the organization.

Gov. Doug Burgum calls O’Keefe “the best person” to take the proposed library “to the next level.”

O’Keefe is a North Dakota native who is writing a book on Roosevelt, who spent more than three years in North Dakota in the 1880s.

Burgum has made the library a top priority of his administration. State legislators in April approved $50 million to operate the library, but that must be matched by $100 million in private money.

O’Keefe will join Burgum and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt along with Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer on a tour of Medora on Thursday.

