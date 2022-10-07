This week, the network at St. Alexius Medical Center was down due to an IT issue.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A network problem has been creating a headache at one health center in North Dakota. And that means if you have an appointment, you could be waiting longer.

This week, a spokesperson for CHI St. Alexius Hospital says its parent company CommonSpirit Health is managing an IT issue.

They’re not saying exactly what caused the issue, but that they have IT teams taking some of the systems offline, which is impacting some facilities around Bismarck.

A spokesperson says the clinics and hospitals remain open. But they’ve had to reschedule or delay certain appointments or procedures on a case-by-case basis.

St. Alexius is telling patients who have questions or concerns about upcoming appointments or medical needs to call their provider’s office.