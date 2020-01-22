Medical condition causes driver to go off road, into field

A 63-year-old male suffered a sudden medical condition while driving on Tuesday, causing him to drift off the highway and into a field, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the driver was heading from a Jamestown feedlot to Aberdeen hauling cattle.

After the medical condition caused him to drift into a field, two motorists approached him, found him unconscious and called 911.

A Stutsman County Deputy, NDHP troopers and Jamestown Ambulance responders arrived minutes later. The driver was transported to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center where he was declared deceased.

There was no damage to the truck or load. The incident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.