MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — There is no perfect time or place to have a medical emergency. If it’s going to happen, you would hope you’re not 14 miles from the closest emergency room during near-blizzard conditions.

Airmen in the 5th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) and 5th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) teamed together to respond to a medical emergency under those exact circumstances on March 11.

When there is severe weather, snow at the Minot AFB is plowed almost as soon as it starts, explained Staff Sgt. Cody Hill, the 5th CES day shift snow lead.

Snow removal teams work in phases to clear the roads on the base.

Hill and his team were busy clearing the roads Saturday morning when he heard something unusual over the radio.

“I got a call that someone in the base housing area was having a medical emergency and we needed to ensure the first responders could get them off base,” recalled Hill. “Two of the main roads in that area had already been cleared but because of the winds, the snow was drifting back onto the road as soon as we cleared it.”

At the same time, Senior Airman Easton Jones, 5th HCOS Ambulance Services Flight aerospace medical technician, and Alyssa Rau, a paramedic contracted with the 5th Medical Group, were responding in an ambulance to the same call.

Hill’s team already cleared the area surrounding the clinic, but the wind was working against them the minute they left the building.

About a foot and a half of snow had blown directly against the ambulance garage door, explained Jones. But with the help of Rau, he managed to get the emergency vehicle through the drift and on the move.

Hill was making his own moves while in the snowplow.

“I got on the radio and told all available personnel to take a break from whatever they were plowing and make sure Bomber Boulevard was cleared all the way from Peacekeeper Place to the main gate,” said Hill. “I was trying to ensure they could get to the patient and get them off base because I know Highway 83 would be relatively clear once they made it past the main gate.”

Jone and Rau made their way to the scene of the emergency and safely transported the patient into the ambulance and started the drive to the nearest emergency room, which was 14 miles away.

Thanks to Hill’s anticipation and the quick action of his team, Jones was able to drive off base without problems while Rau helped the patient in the back.

When Jones and Rau got off base with the ambulance, they were the only ones on the road. Driving as quickly and safely as possible, they made their way around snowdrifts, icy pavement, and strong winds in whiteout conditions to get the patient to off-base emergency room personnel.

“After getting to the hospital and seeing how relieved the patient was, I felt really good,” said Jones. “I definitely drove back to base much calmer.”

The patient was able to get the appropriate care and returned home in good health the same day.

Jones said the lesson is that members of Team Minot should never think twice about asking for help in an emergency, no matter what the weather is or any other factor.

“No matter what, we’ll get there,” he affirmed.