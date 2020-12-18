Medical facilities ‘eager’ to welcome new staff amid nurse shortage

As the need for healthcare workers continues to grow during the pandemic, the shortage of nurses has been a major concern — and that’s even before the coronavirus.

“Life during the pandemic working as a medical professional has been difficult,” Michael Curtis said.

Curtis serves as the Executive Director of the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems in Watford City, and he says working at the hospital at the beginning of the pandemic to now is like night and day.

“Initially, people tended to stay home so there was actually a decline through March, April and May, but then it started to pick up and, especially in North Dakota, toward the end of summer and into September, the volume did increase dramatically,” Curtis said.

Seeing an overwhelming amount of patients due to the coronavirus, Curtis believes it began exposing weaknesses.

“I don’t mean the weaknesses in the staff themselves, I mean the shortage. The shortage in staff being trained, going into nursing schools and those coming out,” he said.

To address nursing shortages in early November, Gov. Doug Burgum announced that asymptomatic nurses infected with COVID-19 could continue working with COVID patients.

“This is something that the CDC has allowed for a period of time,” Burgum said.

But Curtis says, thankfully, his staff hasn’t had to go that far — but are still forced to make sacrifices.

“We have had staff who have had close contact continue to work wearing N95 masks, which are in and of themselves difficult to work in,” he said.

Despite the hardships that most medical facilities are facing, students studying in the nursing field are eager to join those on the frontline forces.

“I think I was ready when it hit first,” nursing student Makenzie Kempley said.

“Yeah, I feel the same,” nursing student Kacie Smith said.

Kempley and Smith are both associate degree nursing students at Williston State College, and having to watch the COVID-19 pandemic play out from the backseat has only pushed them to finish school.

“It makes me really grateful for the ones who are working right now and when we’re out in clinical it makes me relieved that we can soon help them,” Smith said.

“We are always eager to bring in new staff and now more than ever,” Curtis said.

Curtis says hopefully the COVID-19 vaccine will help lower staff shortages as well.