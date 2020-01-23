Medical helicopter removed from Trinity Hospital roof by crane after sustaining damage

Live Now
Drivers and residents saw an unusual sight Thursday afternoon near Trinity Hospital: a helicopter being lifted from the roof by a crane.

According to Karim Tripodina, the Marketing Director for Trinity Health, the operation was conducted just after 12:00 PM Thursday.

Tripodina told KX News that a NorthStar Criticair helicopter was dispatched to pick up a flight crew at Trinity Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The helicopter landed safely, but made contact with some safety netting around the helipad before landing. The pilot then detected an unusual vibration in the aircraft controls.

As a safety precaution, the helicopter was shut down. Upon inspection, the crew found damage to the tail of the helicopter. The helicopter was taken out of service.

Executive Air Taxi Corporation and NorthStar Criticair collaborated to have the aircraft removed from the roof Thursday afternoon. It will be further inspected at another location.

