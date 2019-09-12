Medical marijuana dispensary open house in Minot

Another marijuana dispensary is getting ready to open in Western North Dakota.

Herbology is opening another location, this time in Minot. The open house today is allowing people to go in and look around, as well as, ask any cannabis-related questions.

Currently, there are over 1,000 medical marijuana cardholders in the state of North Dakota. The company is working on opening two other locations in Jamestown as well as Devils Lake.



A representative says if all goes as planned, we can expect the doors to be open here in Minot, next week.