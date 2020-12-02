Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Medical providers in rural parts of the state are being stretched thin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past months, hospitals have been hit hard.

Some larger ones like Sanford and Trinity Health can handle the load slightly better, but hospitals in rural parts of the state are being stretched thin.

The CEO of Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby says they’re used to having fewer resources because of the number of patients they treat. And, with the spike in COVID cases, things are tougher Not only because of a lack of resources but the toll it takes on healthcare workers.

“When you work with people and you’re doing your best, and you’re doing everything you know-how, yet people still pass away. That’s a big struggle,” said Erik Christenson.

Christenson says his staff is staying strong to help those in need, as they wait for a vaccine or some sort of relief.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Cyberattacks surging as COVID-19 pandemic continues

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/2

Vaccines

Hospital Perspective

Christmas Lights

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/2

How cloud cover impacts overnight temperatures

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/2

Wednesday's Forecast: decreasing clouds and cooler temps

Larry Watson

NDC DEC 2

Bismarck Bobcats

UMary Women's Basketball

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Real Tree Fire Risk

Good Neighbor Project

CDC vs. State Guidelines

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss