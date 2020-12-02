Medical providers in rural parts of the state are being stretched thin

Over the past months, hospitals have been hit hard.

Some larger ones like Sanford and Trinity Health can handle the load slightly better, but hospitals in rural parts of the state are being stretched thin.

The CEO of Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby says they’re used to having fewer resources because of the number of patients they treat. And, with the spike in COVID cases, things are tougher Not only because of a lack of resources but the toll it takes on healthcare workers.

“When you work with people and you’re doing your best, and you’re doing everything you know-how, yet people still pass away. That’s a big struggle,” said Erik Christenson.

Christenson says his staff is staying strong to help those in need, as they wait for a vaccine or some sort of relief.