Medicare open enrollment period begins Friday

Medicare‘s open enrollment period starts Friday and goes through Dec. 7.

For anyone 65 or older, now is the time to check if you have the insurance coverage you need.

The annual open enrollment period is for adding or changing coverage related to Medicare Part C and prescription drugs.

You can switch, add or drop those parts of your coverage.

Roughly 63.3 million people get their health coverage through Medicare. If you need help enrolling or learning more about how to become insured through the program, the State Health Insurance Counseling program offers free help.